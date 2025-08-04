A French action-adventure film has broken into the top ten most popular movies list on Amazon Prime Video globally, according to FlixPatrol. We’re talking about the widely acclaimed 2024 release, The Count of Monte Cristo, a fresh adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic 1844 novel. Read on to find out what the film is about, how it’s been received by critics and audiences, and where you can watch it online.

What’s The Count of Monte-Cristo All About

Directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, this 1800s-set film tells the gripping story of Edmond Dantès (played by Pierre Niney), a kind-hearted sailor who is falsely accused of treason and thrown into a remote island prison.

During his imprisonment, he forms a bond with a fellow inmate who educates him in various subjects and reveals the secret of a hidden treasure. After fourteen long years, Edmond escapes from prison and returns to society. He is now transformed into the wealthy and mysterious Count of Monte Cristo and is determined to take revenge on those who betrayed him.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2024)⚓ Directed by Matthieu Delaporte pic.twitter.com/fxcpVItNmT — Sarah💫🌸 (@mademoisellee_s) May 14, 2025

The Count of Monte Cristo – Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

The film currently holds a brilliant critics’ score of 96% and an audience score of 94% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Condensing Alexandre Dumas’ hefty tome into a brisk and lavishly appointed action-adventure, this French adaptation of The Count of Monte-Cristo hits the sweet spot with rapier-like precision.”

Moreover, it holds a solid user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. If you haven’t seen it yet, this one’s definitely worth adding to your watchlist. You can thank us later.

Where To Watch The Count of Monte Cristo?

The film is currently available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers in the U.S. can rent the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other major digital platforms. It has a runtime of just under three hours, but those 178 minutes are totally worth your time.

The Count of Monte Cristo Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Blacklist Fans Are Hooked On This 96% Rated Netflix Crime Series With A Perfect Ending — Have You Seen It Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News