Netflix has become a go-to for fans of high-stakes crime dramas, especially those left wanting more after finishing The Blacklist. That ten-season rollercoaster with James Spader wrapped in 2023, but it still leaves viewers wanting something that hits similar notes, such as crime, tension, and, most importantly, a storyline that keeps things moving without losing steam.

Why White Collar Is the Perfect Follow-Up To The Blacklist

White Collar, which is streaming on Netflix, is a six-season series that has drawn comparisons for good reason. Like The Blacklist, it pairs a career criminal with an FBI agent. A smooth-talking forger and art thief, Neal Caffrey cuts a deal after being caught. In exchange for early release, he agrees to help the FBI nab other white-collar offenders.

The agent who caught him, Peter Burke, keeps him close, and their back-and-forth becomes the core of the show. The series, released between 2009 and 2014, totals 81 episodes and has gained serious momentum since hitting Netflix again, pulling in over 200 million views, per Unilad. Viewers point out its blend of clever writing and engaging character dynamics.

It does not follow the same dark thread as The Blacklist, but shares a familiar cat-and-mouse energy that keeps things moving. Many even say it ends better, with a conclusion that feels earned rather than forced.

White Collar’s Rotten Tomatoes Rating Proves It’s Worth Watching

White Collar’s Rotten Tomatoes score sits high at 96 percent, and fans often return to it for rewatch value. One viewer wrote on X, “White Collar on Netflix was a good watch.” Another tweeted, “White collar on Netflix so good why I ain’t been watch thatttt.”

White collar on Netflix was good watch — Zig (@ziggthanigg) May 28, 2025

White collar on Netflix so good why I ain’t been watch thatttt. — Ruthyy (@idkwhoaccount) November 8, 2024

A third said, “I’ve been enjoying watching White Collar! #Netflix,” while someone else added, “Y’all should watch white collar on Netflix it’s so good.”

I’ve been enjoying watching White Collar! #Netflix — Kaala Toney (@lovingmyself17) September 1, 2024

Y’all should watch white collar on Netflix it’s so good — nini (@nidiorrr_) June 10, 2024

White Collar is streaming now on Netflix in the US.

