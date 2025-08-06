In the previous episode of General Hospital, Jason confided in Sonny about Britt. On the other hand, Michael shares his suspicions about Willow with Dante. Carly and Lucas had a frank discussion. Willow tried to make amends to get what she wanted. Lastly, Sidwell attempted to deter Tracy.

With mob fights and personal family problems on the horizon, there’s a lot of bubbling drama on the way. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 6, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Sonny making a connection. Is this about Sidwell and their tiff? Or could this be about Britt now that Jason has confided in Sonny? When Chase confronts Michael, how will things go? He might be feeling sympathetic for Willow after she shared her sob story.

But not everyone else is, especially those who know the truth and the full reality of what Willow did. Chase may be trying to vouch for Willow in front of Michael because Willow claimed she was guilty and wanted to see her kids, but he is about to get an earful. Michael is not backing down, either.

Will he tell Chase the truth and tell him off for believing the lies Willow was feeding him to get him emotional about her situation? Up next, Lulu enlists an ally. She wants her cousin Carly to help her, but it’s not going to be this easy. Is this somehow related to the Rocco and Britt situation?

As for Carly, she might be willing to help Lulu, but she has one condition. What could it be? And will Lulu accept it? Meanwhile, Laura summons Dante. She wants him to do something and ensure it remains off the books. What could this be about? And will Dante be willing to help Lulu’s mother?

On the other hand, Danny advises Rocco. Will this help him figure out the next course of action in this whole Britt surrogacy mess? Then there’s Tracy, who shakes things up with a change of plans. What could she be plotting, and is this about Sidwell? Is she going to be successful in her plan?

When Willow pleads with Isaiah to keep a secret, is she emotionally spilling on another person after Chase? Last but not least, Jason gives Liesl Obrecht a warning. Is he telling her off about keeping Britt a secret from him and everyone else? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Kyle Comes Clean With Claire While Nikki Asks Jack For A Favor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News