Peacemaker Season 2 has arrived with its first reviews, and the response has been stronger than expected. The highly anticipated series returns after a widely praised debut, and once again, it is putting the spotlight on unlikely heroes that James Gunn has turned into fan favorites. The show carries the extra baggage of being the first live-action series, this time under Gunn’s new DC universe, and critics are seemingly left impressed.

The new season digs deeper into Peacemaker’s struggles and complicated bond with Emilia Harcourt, promising plenty of unexpected turns. The experts note that it is less about saving the world and more about what these characters face when the mission ends.

Nothing but ✌️and ❤️ at the #Peacemaker premiere last night. Excited for Season 2 and for audiences to enjoy the incredible story @JamesGunn has crafted. Watch it on @HBOMax August 21st! pic.twitter.com/qWTNlFFtYT — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2025

Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score for Peacemaker Season 2

The show is off to an extraordinary start on Rotten Tomatoes, opening with a flawless 100% score from 35 reviews. This makes it stronger than its first season, which stood tall with a 93%, and is also one of the highest-rated DC live-action projects ever. For context, even some of DC’s most celebrated films, like The Dark Knight, sit at 94%, while Wonder Woman leads the DCEU movie list at 93%. With Superman landing at 83% and Creature Commandos at 95%, Peacemaker Season 2 has set a new standard for the DCU.

Among DC projects, the only ones sharing that same acclaim are a handful of animated shows, like Batman Beyond, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, My Adventures with Superman, and the classic Wonder Woman series starring Lynda Carter. Season 2’s achievement stands at the top for a modern live-action superhero show.

PEACEMAKER’ Season 2 debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/Yxb7A33Brz — FlixCenter (@flixcenter) August 16, 2025

The Story Continues After Superman

The story picks up some time after the events of Season 1 and a month after Gunn’s Superman. The old team has drifted apart, ARGUS has a new leader in Rick Flag Sr., and discovering an interdimensional closet opens doors to a universe where Peacemaker’s past and desires collide. There, he is seen as a real hero, and even his father lives on, forcing him to reckon with what he truly wants and who he is.

John Cena returns as Chris Smith alongside Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. New faces like Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows join the cast. Gunn has again taken the lead on writing all eight episodes and directing three, including the opener.

Peacemaker Season 2 begins streaming on August 21, 2025, and new episodes will be released every Thursday until the finale on October 9, 2025.

