“I didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work,” Hartnett shared. He witnessed the price of fame on actors who became overnight sensations and consciously decided to steer clear of that whirlwind. “You saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself.” It’s clear that Hartnett was thinking long-term, prioritizing his artistic choices over the allure of blockbuster fame.

In an interview with Variety, Hartnett clarified the speculation surrounding his rumored roles. “I didn’t turn down Spider-Man. I don’t know where that came from,” he stated. His only significant refusal was for Superman, where he turned down a straight offer. “I was at that point in my career where a lot of people were asking me to do those types of movies,” he explained, talking about industry pressure.

But it wasn’t just superhero roles Hartnett dodged; he also had a near miss with Batman. “No, Batman wasn’t an audition or an offer,” he clarified regarding Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. “It was a conversation with the director.” He emphasized the misinformation circulating in Hollywood, saying, “When you say one thing one time about it, now it gets blown up.”

Despite these missed opportunities, Hartnett’s career trajectory has been unique and fulfilling. He ventured into independent films, carving a niche for himself outside the blockbuster scene. His recent appearance in the gothic series Penny Dreadful marked a resurgence in mainstream visibility.

Hartnett expressed mixed feelings about his past decisions. Reflecting on his conversation with Nolan about Batman, he admitted, “That’s when I realized relationships were formed in the fire of that first Batman film.” He felt a tinge of regret not to have joined that creative world, especially as Nolan’s films gained acclaim. “I was so focused on not being pigeonholed and scared of being considered only one thing as an actor,” he confessed.

Even with these reflections, Hartnett stands firm in his choices. He’s not interested in superhero roles now, either. “It wasn’t about not doing studio films,” he clarified. Instead, he pursued smaller, meaningful projects that aligned with his vision. “I always try to look at things that way,” he added, emphasizing that his decisions were guided by personal values rather than industry expectations.

In a world where superhero flicks reign supreme, Hartnett’s choices serve as a reminder of the importance of authenticity in an actor’s journey. By turning down the big roles that could have defined his career, he’s proven that sometimes, not putting on the cape is the true superpower.

