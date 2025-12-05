Akhanda 2 was expected to open with a huge celebration, but the release day turned into a stressful one for the makers and fans. The film’s premieres in India were called off at the last moment, and the team announced that the movie would not be released as planned. The sudden change created confusion, and the reasons behind the delay slowly came to light.

Premieres Cancelled & Team Issues A Heartfelt Apology

The Indian premieres that were planned for the day were cancelled due to technical problems. The makers shared a message stating that they had tried everything to resolve the situation, but were unable to control specific issues. They apologised to the audience and thanked fans for their patience. The overseas shows continued as scheduled, but the delay in India upset many viewers.

#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We’ve tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today. — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) December 4, 2025

Soon after, the team confirmed that the movie would not arrive on its planned date.

Financial Troubles Create A Major Roadblock

Reports later revealed that the film was stalled due to serious financial issues. Several people tried to settle the outstanding amounts, but the figures were too prominent, making it challenging to clear everything in time. Estimates suggest that the production house has financial requirements between sixty and eighty crore, including dues from older projects. These unsettled payments created a significant obstacle to the release.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu stepped in to help at this challenging moment. Both agreed to reduce their pay, and trade updates suggest that they waived about eleven crore together to support the producer. This gesture eased some pressure but was not enough to settle everything at once. Because of the pending payments, the movie had to be pushed forward.

Update: Trade circles suggest #Balakrishna and #Boyapati have agreed to waive off ₹11 crore in remuneration for #Akhanda2 .#Akhanda2Thandavam — greatandhra (@greatandhranews) December 5, 2025

Legal Dispute With Eros International Adds To The Delay

Another big factor behind the postponement was a legal issue. A stay order blocked the film’s release because of pending dues owed to Eros International. These dues are reportedly linked to older projects produced by the same banner, including Mahesh Babu’s 1 Nenokkadine and Aagadu.

The makers have now settled with Eros. The production house has reportedly agreed to pay half of the pending amount. With the total claim around 52.5 crore, the settlement is close to 26.2 crore. Eros has accepted the arrangement, and if the court lifts the stay, the film can finally move ahead. Trade circles suggest that the movie may even start screening as early as December 6 if the clearance comes through.

Check out the trailer of Akhanda 2 below:

