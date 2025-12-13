Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein is now in its third week of box office run. The momentum has slowed down due to the dominance of Dhurandhar. But that has not stopped the romantic drama from achieving new feats. It has now emerged as Dhanush’s highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Scroll below for the day 15 global update!

Beating Thamma overseas out of reach?

The pace has slowed down even at the overseas box office as Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller has stolen the thunder. In 15 days of its international run, Tere Ishk Mein has collected 23.15 crore gross.

It was chasing the lifetime of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma (26.50 crore gross) to emerge as the 10th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 overseas. At the current momentum, the target may soon go out of reach if it does not witness a good jump during the ongoing weekend.

Emerges as Dhanush’s highest-grossing film in history!

In 15 days, the worldwide total has reached 155.74 crores. This includes 112.37 crores net from the domestic box office, which is around 132.59 crores in gross earnings.

With that, the much-awaited moment is finally here! Tere Ishk Mein has surpassed the global collection of Raayan (155.35 crore gross) to become Dhanush’s all-time highest grosser at the worldwide box office. New milestones will now be set, as it will be interesting to see where the romantic drama eventually lands in its lifetime.

Here are Dhanush’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time (worldwide gross):

Tere Ishk Mein – 155.74 crores Raayan – 155.35 crores Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Vaathi – 118.2 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 112.5 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Day 15

India net – 112.37 crores

India gross – 132.59 crores

Overseas gross – 23.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 155.74 crores

