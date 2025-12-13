After pulling off a strong score in the opening week, Kalamkaval continues to make moolah in the second week. Yesterday, on day 8, the film experienced an expected decline in the domestic market while maintaining a steady pace internationally. In the meantime, it has approached the 70 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is just a few crores away from becoming the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

On the second Friday, the Malayalam neo-noir thriller earned 1.65 crores in India. It’s a good score and a drop of just 17.5% from day 7’s 2 crores. Overall, it has earned 27.95 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 32.98 crore gross. Even in the overseas market, it is enjoying a smooth ride, and so far, it has amassed 33.5 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stands at a solid 66.48 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 27.95 crores

India gross – 32.98 crores

Overseas gross – 33.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 66.48 crores

All set to become Mollywood’s 6th highest-grossing film of 2025

With 66.48 crores in the kitty, Kalamkaval is currently the seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, and it is set to claim the sixth spot soon. As of now, Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.21 crore gross) is in sixth position. The difference between the two films is just 5.73 crores, which is expected to be covered in 2-3 days.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025 (gross collection):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.21 crores Kalamkaval – 66.48 crores Rekhachithram – 56.88 crores Officer On Duty – 55.08 crores Eko – 45.68 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, Kalamkaval also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles. It is backed by Mammootty Kampany. It was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Devil Box Office Collection Day 2: 65% Drop On Friday, Darshan’s Film Still Poised To Enter The Safe Zone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News