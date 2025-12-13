Darshan‘s The Devil suffered a massive decline on its second day, which was expected considering the poor reviews on the ground level. Due to a strong fan base of D Boss among the Kannada audience, the film registered a solid start at the Indian box office. Regardless of the content, fans flocked to theaters, helping the film register a double-digit start. On day 2, it ultimately boiled down to the content, and as expected, the collection went downhill.

How much did The Devil earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Following a big opening day, the second day started on an underwhelming note, with morning shows recording an occupancy of 18%, compared to day 1’s 60%. In the afternoon shows, the film had an occupancy of 29%, compared to 52% on day 1. In the evening shows, the occupancy was 36%, compared to 63% on day 1. In the nighttime shows, it rose to 59%, while on the opening day, it was 79%.

According to Sacnilk, The Devil earned 3.5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 2, displaying a drop of 65% from day 1’s 10 crores. Overall, it has earned 13.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 15.93 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10 crores

Day 2 – 3.5 crores

Total – 13.5 crores

Soon to enter the safe zone

Despite a brutal drop on the second day, The Devil is all set to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 13.5 crore net, thus making a recovery of 67.5%. On day 3 (Saturday) and day 4 (Sunday), the film was expected to witness growth, which would help it recover its entire budget.

More about the film

The Devil is directed by Prakash and produced by Prakash and J. Jayamma under the banners of Vaishno Studios and Jai Mata Combines. It also stars Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre in key roles.

