Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues its ascent in the box office worldwide, rubbing shoulders at the top with blockbuster hits like Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good. A week after its release in theaters, the horror sequel has already achieved a feat that will inspire studios to invest in more niche projects.

Even though the film has been flagged by many critics, the audience has given its verdict by showing up at theaters. The ticket sales have quite unexpectedly turned the movie into one of the biggest horror releases of the year.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Box Office Performance

The movie, rooted in the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series, started strong in the United States and then carried that energy overseas. Its domestic total now sits at $75.9 million, while international markets have delivered $60.1 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Nearly $17 million of that international money arrived on Thursday alone, a figure that caught industry watchers off guard in a good way.

What makes this run more interesting is the company it keeps. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is holding its ground next to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Broadway musical drama sequel Wicked: For Good, and Disney’s giant hit Zootopia 2. These titles carry very different audiences, yet they now share the same box office space (in terms of daily performance).

In the United States daily charts, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 remains firm at the number two spot. On Thursday, it earned approximately $2.3 million, representing a 9.9% decrease from the previous day’s $2.5 million. A horror sequel with this kind of hold in the market really shows that fans still love a spooky experience in the theater.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $75.9 million

International – $60.1 million

Total – $136.1 million

Top 5 Highest Grossing Horror Movies of 2025 (Worldwide)

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $494.5 million Sinners – $367.9 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $315.8 million Weapons – $268.9 million 28 Years Later – $151.3 million

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Climbs 2025 Rankings

The film now ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing horror movie of 2025. Its next target is 28 Years Later, which is currently in the fifth spot.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has reached the worldwide box office total of $136.1 million. Therefore, the film has officially moved past The Black Phone 2, which brought Ethan Hawke back as the slasher, alongside Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw. The Black Phone 2 ended with $132 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Blumhouse release of 2025 and earning a clear hit status.

However, a small domestic race remains between the two films. The Black Phone 2 holds a narrow lead in the United States with $77.3 million, though that gap is expected to close quickly, possibly within a day.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

