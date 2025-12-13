Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and team must be beaming with pride. Their labor of love, Dhurandhar, is unstoppable at the box office. It recorded the highest second Friday in the history of Bollywood. The spy action thriller is now poised to record the biggest single-day collection since its release on December 5, 2025. Scroll below for the day 9 morning occupancy.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9 Morning Occupancy

R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is achieving milestones with every passing day at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has registered an occupancy of 45.39% on day 9, the best admissions so far during morning shows since its big release.

It has showcased a massive jump compared to admissions of 19.64% on the second Friday. The best morning occupancy Ranveer Singh starrer had previously recorded was 27.28% on its second day. Clearly, that mark has also been surpassed by almost 2X figures. Impressive, isn’t it?

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office below:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

Day 3: 27.28% (+58%)

Day 4: 13.35% (-51%)

Day 5: 19.23% (+44%)

Day 6: 17.73% (-7.8%)

Day 7: 18.62% (+5%)

Day 8: 19.64% (+5.47%)

Day 9: 45.39% (+131%)

45 crore+ second Saturday on the cards?

The word-of-mouth is at its peak. There was no significant release this Friday, and Ranveer Singh‘s spy action thriller is making the most of the opportunity. The trends will only get better during the evening and night shows, as there are fast-filling or sold-out shows across the nation. The demand is massive, and given that it is a Saturday, only the sky is the limit for Dhurandhar. Going by the current trends, it could easily clock 45 crore+ on its day 9.

