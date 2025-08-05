Pawan Kalyan‘s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has failed to make a mark at the worldwide box office. It started the journey on a good note, by registering the biggest opening for the actor, but right from the second day, it saw a major downfall. It somehow stayed in theatres in the second week, and so far, it has earned a shockingly low number. Amid this, it has achieved a disappointing feat in the overseas market for the Power Star. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood period action drama was released on July 24 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. After the 8-day extended opening week, it was discontinued from all other versions, and only the shows for the original Telugu version were retained. Now, even the Telugu version is approaching the end, thus heading for a dismal total.

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

As per Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned 82.41 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. The Telugu version alone contributed 81.74 crores, while all other versions were washouts. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 97.24 crores.

Overseas, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned just 14.25 crore gross and has almost ended its run. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 111.49 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 82.41 crores

India gross – 97.24 crores

Overseas gross – 14.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 111.49 crores

Unleashes an undesirable feat for Pawan Kalyan

With a total of just 14.25 crores, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has given Pawan Kalyan a huge setback. This dismal number makes it the actor’s lowest-grossing film in the overseas market post-COVID. It is just below Pawan’s Bro (16.8 crores).

Overseas collection of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases:

Bheemla Nayak (2022) – 28 crores

Bro (2023) – 16.8 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (2025) – 14.25 crores

More about the film

The Tollywood period action drama also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, and others. It was produced by Mega Surya Production, and reportedly made on a massive budget of 300 crores.

