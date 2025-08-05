Jurassic World Rebirth has ended its run at the box office in India. After almost a month, the Hollywood Biggie has reached a total net collection of over 100 crore in India. While it ends its theatrical run in India, it has also achieved a milestone with its ticket sales on BMS.

Misses The Top 3 Spots!

The Scarlett Johansson film has failed to enter the top 3 ticket sales for a Hollywood film in India. The top spot is secured by Mufasa: The Lion King, which registered ticket sales of 3.16 million.

Jurassic World Rebirth Ticket Sales

Jurassic World Rebirth garnered ticket sales of 2.03 million in its lifetime in India. It missed the BMS sales of Godzilla x Kong by a whisker. Godzilla x Kong registered BMS Sales of 2.09 million. However, it managed to surpass Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning‘s 1.91 million ticket sales on BMS in India.

Check out the top 10 lifetime ticket sales of Hollywood films on BookMyShow in India.

Mufasa: The Lion King: 3.16 Million Deadpool And Wolverine: 2.74 Million Godzilla x Kong: 2.09 Million Jurassic World Rebirth: 2.03 Million Mission Impossible: 1.91 Million F1: 1.86 Million Final Destination Bloodlines: 1.29 Million Venom The Last Dance: 941K Kung Fu Panda 4: 826K Inside Out 2: 730K

Will F1 Surpass Jurassic World Rebirth?

It will be interesting to see if F1 will surpass the lifetime collection of Jurassic World Rebirth, since the film is still running in the theaters.

Rated 6.2 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Five years post-Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Sumathi Valavu Box Office Day 4: Already Earns 75% Of The Lifetime Total Of Arjun Ashokan’s Last Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News