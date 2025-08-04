Jurassic World Rebirth has been stomping through theaters for over a month, and now it is closing in on its digital release. This weekend, it crossed what could be its final major box office milestone, with the global total standing at around $766 million, per Box Office Mojo.

The number puts it ahead of titles like Mufasa: The Lion King ($722m), Up ($735m), The Matrix Reloaded ($739m), X-Men: Days of Future Past ($746m), and Suicide Squad ($749m). Still, it is unlikely to reach the billion-dollar peak once managed by earlier Jurassic entries.

Mixed Reviews Hold Back Jurassic World Rebirth’s Momentum

Despite the respectable haul, it is clear Rebirth won’t hit the same highs as its predecessors. It opened to a mixed reception and has settled with a mediocre 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics did not see much evolution, pointing out that the film recycles old formulas with some flashy action moments.

Rebirth, made on a budget of $180 million, is leaner than the last two Jurassic films, among the most expensive productions in the studio’s history.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary:

North America- $317.6 million

International – $448.4 million

Worldwide Collection- $766 million

Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali lead the cast, but their presence has not even pushed the film into blockbuster territory. Director Gareth Edwards was brought on relatively late, with much groundwork already in place. He was seen more as someone who could execute a plan than reshape it.

Universal’s Early Digital Strategy May Have Hurt Rebirth’s Box Office

The studio’s decision to put the digital release so close to the theatrical run might have hurt its longer-term performance. Universal has done this before, as The Fall Guy was sent to digital only 17 days after release, which triggered criticism, per Collider. On the other hand, they kept Oppenheimer in theaters for months, giving it time to grow, but Rebirth does not seem to have gotten the same patience.

And while it has done better than some similarly troubled productions, like Suicide Squad, which was famously re-edited in post-production, Rebirth looks like another big title that fizzled before reaching its full potential.

With theaters now starting to drop the film ahead of its digital arrival, the run seems to be winding down.

