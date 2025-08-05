Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has been a disappointing affair at the Indian box office so far. It was expected to perform better during the opening weekend, but it fetched an underwhelming total. It’s hard to believe that the biggie earned less than 25 crores during the first weekend. Considering such a trend, there were low expectations on the first Monday, and that’s exactly what happened as the film faced a brutal drop of over 60%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

Fails to impress critics and audiences

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the Bollywood comedy entertainer was released on August 1. It opened to mostly mixed to negative reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it has poor word-of-mouth. As a result, the film has clearly failed to create any impact at ticket windows. Shockingly, it is heading towards a much lower total than its 12-year-old predecessor.

Son Of Sardaar 2 fails the Monday test at the Indian box office!

On day 4, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned a disappointing 2.4 crores, a massive drop of 66.89% compared to day 1’s 7.25 crores. As we can see, the film has failed the Monday test by a big margin. Ideally, a film should witness a drop of 50% or less than 50%, but it has gone downhill in this case. It indicates that the audience is in no mood to give it a chance.

Overall, Son Of Sardaar 2 has earned a shockingly low 27.15 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 32.03 crore gross. From here, it is very much clear that the film won’t hit a century anymore, thus turning out to be a failure for Ajay Devgn.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.25 crores

Day 2 – 8.25 crores

Day 3 – 9.25 crores

Day 4 – 2.4 crores

Total – 27.15 crores

A huge setback for Ajay Devgn

Reportedly, the Ajay Devgn starrer was made on a budget of over 100 crores. Against this cost, it has earned a dismal collection so far and after the first week, the film is likely to approach its premature end of theatrical run. So, the game is almost over for Ajay’s biggie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sumathi Valavu Box Office Day 4: Already Earns 75% Of The Lifetime Total Of Arjun Ashokan’s Last Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News