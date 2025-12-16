Dinjith Ayyathan’s Eko is refusing to slow down at the box office, and it witnessed its lowest day for the first time on the fourth Monday at the box office. In 25 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 23.93 crore with roaring profits and records at the box office, all thanks to the controlled budget of the film.
Budget & Profit
The film is mounted on a budget of only 5 crore, and against this controlled budget, it has managed to deliver an ROI% of roaring 378.6%. The mystery thriller has churned out a profit of 18.9 crore at the box office. However, it is still far away from crossing the profit of Kishkindha Kaandam‘s 493.5%.
Eko Box Office Day 25
On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, December 15, Eko managed to earn 7 lakh at the box office, and this is the first time the film witnessed such a huge drop. Otherwise, it has managed to maintain a good pace. Even with its fourth weekend, the film earned close to 61 lakh at the box office.
Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).
- Week 1: 11.65 crore
- Week 2: 8.85 crore
- Week 3: 2.75 crore
- Day 22: 13 lakh
- Day 23: 24 lakh
- Day 24: 24 lakh
- Day 25: 7 lakh
Total: 23.93 crore
Surpasses Every Single Malayalam Film’s Profits
Eko has surpassed the profits of every single Malayalam film of 2025 at the box office, except for Lokah Chapter 1. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film still stands tall with a profit of 415.3% but if Eko manages to stay relevant for another week, it is all set to change history!
Eko Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.
- India Net Collection: 23.93 crore
- India Gross Collection: 28.23 crore
- Budget: 5 crore
- Profit: 18.93 crore
- ROI%: 378.6%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 18.1 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 46.33 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
