Dinjith Ayyathan’s Eko is refusing to slow down at the box office, and it witnessed its lowest day for the first time on the fourth Monday at the box office. In 25 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 23.93 crore with roaring profits and records at the box office, all thanks to the controlled budget of the film.

Budget & Profit

The film is mounted on a budget of only 5 crore, and against this controlled budget, it has managed to deliver an ROI% of roaring 378.6%. The mystery thriller has churned out a profit of 18.9 crore at the box office. However, it is still far away from crossing the profit of Kishkindha Kaandam‘s 493.5%.

Eko Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, December 15, Eko managed to earn 7 lakh at the box office, and this is the first time the film witnessed such a huge drop. Otherwise, it has managed to maintain a good pace. Even with its fourth weekend, the film earned close to 61 lakh at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 11.65 crore

Week 2: 8.85 crore

Week 3: 2.75 crore

Day 22: 13 lakh

Day 23: 24 lakh

Day 24: 24 lakh

Day 25: 7 lakh

Total: 23.93 crore

Surpasses Every Single Malayalam Film’s Profits

Eko has surpassed the profits of every single Malayalam film of 2025 at the box office, except for Lokah Chapter 1. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film still stands tall with a profit of 415.3% but if Eko manages to stay relevant for another week, it is all set to change history!

Eko Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 23.93 crore

India Gross Collection: 28.23 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 18.93 crore

ROI%: 378.6%

Overseas Gross Collection: 18.1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 46.33 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 45: Crosses 500% Profits, Zubeen Garg Writes New History For Assamese Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News