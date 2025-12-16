Looking at the trend, it’s clear that Dhurandhar won’t stop anytime soon and will continue to annihilate the Indian box office. After having a rocking run on the second Monday, the film aims to make history on the second Tuesday. It sounds unrealistic, but the magnum opus has managed to sell over 3.5 lakh tickets for day 12 through advance booking, hinting at a mega blast. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar records mad numbers in day 12 advance booking

Just like the opening week, the Bollywood spy action thriller has witnessed an upward trend from Monday to Tuesday. For the second Monday, it sold 3.32 lakh tickets in advance. For the second Tuesday, the film has displayed a surprising growth despite no discounted ticket rates being in play. It has been learned that before the first show started, the film had sold a staggering 3.74 lakh tickets in India.

In terms of collection, Dhurandhar has managed to gross a whopping 10.23 crores at the Indian box office through the advance booking of day 12. This is really unbelievable as the number is higher than the opening-day pre-sales (9.23 crore gross). The trend is crazy, and it’s totally out of this world!

Out of 3.74 lakh tickets, 1.92 lakh tickets have been sold in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). Breaking down the numbers of national cinema chains, PVR leads the party with 95K tickets. It is followed by Inox (62K tickets) and Cinepolis (34K tickets).

All set to make history on the second Tuesday

Based on the overwhelming advance bookings and the expected massive turnout from spot bookings, Dhurandhar is poised to dominate the Indian box office, scoring above 30 crore net on day 12. Yes, you read that right! The film is targeting a 30 crore+ net score on its second Tuesday, which is historic.

With a 30 crore+ coming in on the second Tuesday, the Ranveer Singh starrer is set to make history by registering the biggest second Tuesday in the history of Indian cinema. It will beat Baahubali 2‘s 28 crore net to create a new record.

