Dhurandhar is shattering every box office projection left, right, and center! Considering the response in the advance booking, it was expected to score 25 crores or slightly more on the second Monday, day 11. In reality, the film has astounded everyone with its unprecedented run in India. With the official figures coming in, the magnum opus has broken the 7-year-old record to score the biggest second Monday in the history of Indian cinema.

Even on weekdays, the Bollywood spy action thriller is performing better than the opening day of many recent Bollywood biggies. While the film is enjoying an impressive run in the morning and afternoon shows, the real game changer has been the evening and night shows. Even yesterday, on day 11, the film killed it with above 50% occupancy in the evening and night shows.

Dhurandhar records the biggest 2nd Monday of all time!

According to official data, Dhurandhar has left everyone stunned by scoring an unbelievable 31.8 crores on its day 11, which is again higher than the 28.6 crores on day 1 and any of the weekdays of the first week. We have seen films of smaller size perform exceptionally well in their second week, compared to their opening week. But here, the quantum of business was already high in the first week, and outperforming such big numbers in the second week is nothing short of a historic run.

With 31.8 crores coming in on day 11, Dhurandhar has registered the biggest second Monday ever at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it broke Baahubali 2’s 7-year-old record. Back in 2017, Baahubali 2 scored a mammoth 30 crores on its second Monday, which has finally been surpassed by the Ranveer Singh starrer.

It’s now the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025

Overall, the spy action thriller has earned 396.4 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 467.75 crore gross. With this, it’s already the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 in India. It’s on track to top the list by surpassing Kantara Chapter 1 (622.37 crore net).

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of 2025 in India (net collection):

Kantara Chapter 1 – 622.37 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Dhurandhar – 396.4 crores (11 days) Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Coolie – 285.01 crores

