The biographical war drama Ikkis was set to explode on the big screens with patriotic emotions this Christmas, but the makers made a significant decision a week before the release. The Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer has shifted its release date to January 2026, and it is a very well-thought-out move, which will eventually benefit the film. Scroll below to know more.

Here are a few reasons why this shift makes perfect business sense:

Avoiding a box office traffic jam

The original release window would have placed this war drama against James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash and Dhurandhar (which is currently running in theaters). With two big giants already hogging up major screens, Sriram Raghavan’s film would have struggled to secure adequate shows.

It will encourage a wider reach

With multiple big-ticket releases commanding attention in the same period, choosing New Year’s Day opens up a cleaner window for Ikkis to enjoy wider visibility. The film now gets the advantage of reaching diverse audiences without distractions, enhancing its theatrical footprint nationwide.

Strong showcasing equals strong word-of-mouth

With adequate screens and prime show timings, Ikkis now has the space to build organic word-of-mouth — a key ingredient for long theatrical legs in today’s competitive market.

It is also the last film of Dharmendra, marking his final screen appearance, which is a major reason why it deserves undivided attention from everyone. Therefore, by choosing a strategic release window, the makers ensure Ikkis gets the spotlight it deserves and can show its full potential.

More about the film

It follows the events of the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, centering around the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his martyrdom at such a young age. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda, Ikkis will now release on January 1, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Border 2: Sunny Deol-Led War Epic Strikes The Right Chord With Powerful Teaser, Excites Audience

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News