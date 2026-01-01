Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein has concluded its box office run. The Bollywood romantic drama turned out to be a success, although it could not achieve the hit verdict. Scroll below for the closing collection!

2nd highest Bollywood romantic grosser of 2025 in India

According to the final update, Tere Ishk Mein collected 119.50 crores in its lifetime at the Indian box office. It enjoyed over 35-day long run in theatres. Despite competition from Dhurandhar and other movies, it still managed to add moolah, although on the lower end, which is commendable.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film is made on a budget of 85 crores. In its lifetime, it registered a return on investment of 34.50 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 40.58%. Tere Ishk Mein is a box office success but not a hit, as it could not attain double its investments, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Crosses 160 crore mark worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Aanand L Rai’s film accumulated 23 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide lifetime has concluded at 164 crore gross.

Tere Ishk Mein wrapped up as Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It surpassed Crew but stayed far from Housefull 4.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crores Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crores Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 164 crores Crew (2024): 157.08 crores

On the other hand, the Bollywood romantic drama also concluded as Dhanush’s highest-grossing film globally. It left behind Raayan (155.35 crores) to achieve the milestone.

Here are Dhanush’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time (worldwide gross):

Tere Ishk Mein – 164 crores Raayan – 155.35 crores Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Vaathi – 118.2 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 112.5 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 119.50 crores

India gross: 141 crores

ROI: 40.58%

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 164 crores

Verdict: Plus

