The Indian animated juggernaut Mahavatar Narsimha is yet to give up on its glorious theatrical run. Released amid minimal expectations, the film surprised everyone with its extraordinary trending, and now, even after achieving several big milestones, it continues its record-breaking journey. In a recent development, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 45!

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the Indian animated epic was theatrically released on July 25. It opened to highly positive reviews from critics and enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth among the audience. It withstood the storm of Saiyaara and several other big releases and attracted massive footfalls. Even in the 7th week, when too many options are available for the audience, this film continues to enjoy its share of audiences.

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the worldwide box office in 45 days?

Backed by strong support from the Hindi market, Mahavatar Narsimha amassed a huge 245.95 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office by the end of the 7th weekend. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 290.22 crores. Even in the overseas market, it has exceeded expectations by earning 27.28 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 45-day worldwide box office collection stands at 317.5 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 245.95 crores

India gross – 290.22 crores

Overseas gross – 27.28 crores

Worldwide gross – 317.5 crores

Beats Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser!

With 317.5 crore gross in the kitty, Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar‘s highest-grossing film ever, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crore gross). It’s a huge feat for an Indian animated film, and before concluding the run, it will also surpass Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani (original run – 318 crore gross) and Ek Tha Tiger (320 crore gross).

In the coming years, beating the earnings of this animated biggie will be very tough. Let’s see which manages to topple such an unprecedented run.

