Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to push its tally ahead, though at a slightly slower pace. A few days ago, it seemed the film might not enter the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office, but now there’s an outside chance it will. In the meantime, it has touched the 290 crore mark, and needs less than 5 crores to surpass the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

Domestically, the Tollywood biggie scored 65 lakh on its fourth Wednesday, day 24. Compared to day 23’s 90 lakh, it showed a 27.77% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 209.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 247.38 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 42.7 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 24-day worldwide box office collection stands at 290.08 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 209.65 crore

India gross – 247.38 crore

Overseas gross – 42.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 290.08 crore

Likely to beat Pawan Kalyan’s OG

With 290.08 crore gross in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is likely to surpass Pawan Kalyan’s OG (294.35 crore gross), which is also the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. If calculated, the Chiranjeevi starrer needs only 4.28 crore more to overtake OG, and the target looks achievable. After beating OG, it might even score a triple century globally.

Budget and verdict

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made at an estimated budget of 200 crore. Against this cost, it needed a net collection of 200 crore in India, which it comfortably achieved. As of now, it is enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 9.65 crores. Calculated further, it equals 4.82% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict. Even for distributors, it has emerged as a highly profitable venture.

Box office summary:

Budget – 200 crore

India net collection – 209.65 crore

ROI – 9.65 crore

ROI% – 4.82%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Collection Day 34: Can Sachin Khedekar Starrer Become 4th Post-COVID Marathi Film To Hit This Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News