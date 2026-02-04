Krantijyoti Vidyalay, starring Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade in key roles, has been in theaters for over a month but continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. Yes, its pace has slowed a bit, but it seems some fuel is still left in the tank. However, it won’t reach the next big milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 34!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 34 days?

Coming straightaway to the latest numbers, the Marathi social drama earned an estimated 15 lakh on its fifth Tuesday, day 34. With discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday) in effect, it showed some growth from day 33’s 13 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 25.61 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 30.21 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crore

Week 2 – 8.76 crore

Week 3 – 5.59 crore

Week 4 – 3.54 crore

Day 30 – 17 lakh

Day 31 – 49 lakh

Day 32 – 64 lakh

Day 33 – 13 lakh

Day 34 – 15 lakh

Total – 25.61 crore

To miss the 30 crore milestone?

With its current net total at 25.61 crore, Krantijyoti Vidyalay needs 4.39 crore more to reach the 30 crore milestone. Although the target looks easy, it won’t be accomplished due to the film’s slow pace. In the post-COVID era, only three Marathi films have managed to touch the 30 crore mark so far, and the Sachin Khedekar starrer had a chance to join the list. However, it is likely to fall short of its target collection.

Take a look at Marathi films with 30 crore or more collection post-COVID (net):

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores

Ved – 61.2 crores

Pawankhind – 37.72 crores

More about the film

Krantijyoti Vidyalay is written and directed by Hemant Dhome. It is produced by Kshitee Jog, Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, and Ajinkya Dhamal under the banner of Crazy Few Films and Chalchitra Mandalee Productions. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 4 crores.

