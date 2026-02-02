Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is witnessing a dream run at the Indian box office. Sachin Khedekar’s Marathi social drama recently surpassed the lifetime of Dashavatar. Now, within 24 hours, it has left behind Dharmaveer to become the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 32 update!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Collection Day 32

Despite limited screens amid new releases, Hemant Dhome’s directorial held its ground during the 5th weekend. According to the official figures, Krantijyoti Vidyalay earned 64 lakhs on day 32. It witnessed another jump of 30.61% compared to 49 lakhs amassed on the 5th Saturday.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 25.33 crores net. The 2025 Marathi drama was made on a reported budget of 4 crores. In 32 days, it has raked in returns of 21.33 crores, which is around 533% in profit percentage. A blockbuster run!

Here’s the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Week 3 – 5.59 crores

Week 4 – 3.54 crores

Day 30 – 17 lakhs

Day 31 – 49 lakhs

Day 32 – 64 lakhs

Total – 25.33 crores

Knocks down Dharmaveer!

In 2022, Prasad Oak delivered a box office success with Dharmaveer, which earned 24.67 crores against its 8 crore budget. Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam has surpassed it to become the 4th highest-grossing post-COVID Marathi film.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers in the post-COVID era:

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Krantijyoti Vidyalay – 25.33 crores (32 days) Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Day 32 Summary

Budget – 4 crores

India net – 25.33 crores

ROI% – 533%

India gross – 29.88 crores

Verdict – Super Hit

