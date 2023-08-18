While Bollywood films are back and running, it’s also time to acknowledge cinema from other languages that kept the theatrical business going. While from Hollywood, in recent times Oppenheimer went on to score a century while Barbie turned out to be a success as well; Marathi cinema also contributed with Baipan Bhari Deva turning out to be an all time blockbuster.

The film Baipan Bhari Deva celebrates its 50-day run today in Maharashtra as it enters eight weeks. The last film to do this was Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s Ved, which had been released in Christmas and emerged as a blockbuster with collections going past the 60 crores mark. Now Baipan Bhari Deva has gone much ahead of that, with collections standing at 76.25 crores and set to close around the 78 crores mark.

It will, unfortunately, fall a little short of Sairat’s lifetime collections of 80 crores which stays on as the biggest all-time blockbuster to have come out of Marathi cinema. At one point in time, it had seemed that Baipan Bhari Deva would reach there, especially after the second week was even bigger than the first, and then the third week was terrific too. However, post that, it slowed down, and that has kept its overall run in check. Nonetheless, the film is still quite big, and one now waits to see which is the next Marathi movie that will challenge its total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

