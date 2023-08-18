On its opening day, OMG 2 had netted 10.26 crores at the box office. Now even on its seventh day, the film has dropped by less than 50%, what with 5.58 crores more coming in. This is a very good number because typically a 50% fall comes on Tuesday, if not Monday. However since the film has enjoyed a five day extended weekend with a big holiday of Independence Day as well, the drops have been rather controlled.

That said, this was the case with last year’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan as well where none could benefit out of the big holidays. At the end of the day it’s the content that matters and since that has worked for this Amit Rai directed film, collections on Thursday have turned out to be 5.58 crores, which is quite good.

Yes, had the Wednesday and Thursday collections been in 7-8 crores range then it would have been even better as that would have set the case for a lifetime of around 150 crores. However for now the film is moving towards 135 crores lifetime at the very minimum and then whatever comes on top of that would be bonus collections. Currently, the film stands at 85.05 crores and if it manages to have a similar hold as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the second week, which means a drop of around 30% only, then it would build the case again for a lifetime of around 150 crores.

