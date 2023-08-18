OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar Strikes Back As The Film Is Among His Top Week 1 Performers

Advertisement

It’s ‘achche din’ all over again for Akshay Kumar. He faced a torrid time with his last few films not going well but with OMG 2, he has struck back well. This can well be seen from the fact that it has immediately found a place amongst his Top-10 Week One ever and in fact has gone one up over even Airlift which is one of his much loved film.

This is how the first week/7 day collections of biggest Akshay Kumar starrers look like:

Housefull 4 – 141.31 crores

2.0 [Hindi] – 132 crores

Good Newwz – 127.91 crores

Mission Mangal – 121.23 crores

Sooryavanshi – 120.66 crores

Kesari – 100.01 crores

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 96.05 crores

Rustom – 90.90 crores

OMG 2 – 85.05 crores

Airlift – 83.50 crores

In the Top-5 are three films that scored a double century in a single year (2019), Housefull 4, Good Newwz and Mission Mangal, while 2.0 (Hindi) arrived pre-pandemic and Sooryavanshi during post-pandemic and both missed the 200 crores mark by a whisker. All other films in the list have been good successes as well and the best part is that they have not just relied on the opening numbers but went on to sustain well too.

That should now reflect in the run that OMG 2 will have as well, and one now waits to see where does it end up eventually. It should cross the lifetime total of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (134.25 crores) for sure and would eventually be challenging Kesari (154.42 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

