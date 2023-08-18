Gadar 2 Box Office Day 7: Sunny Deol's Film Stays Terrific, Collects Over 20 Crores

After having two days each in the 30s, 40s and the 50s, Gadar 2 stepped into the 20s for the first time ever with Thursday collections coming to 23.28 crores. This is the first time ever that the film has found itself in this zone and frankly, it would be a dream number for majority of big budget entertainers with superstar presence on their very first day.

However, the Sunny Deol starrer has managed this on its seventh day, which pretty much shows the monster that it has turned out to be.

Gadar 2 has stabilised now and the situation would be pretty much the same today as well but then tomorrow and day after would be a different beast altogether. While today the film will again stay in the 20s, tomorrow it has an outside chance to go past the 30 crores, though it would most definitely do that on Sunday.

This means that a weekend collection of at least 85-95 crores is on the cards and with some miraculous feat, it could end up hitting 100 crores as well.

Gadar 2 is an all time blockbuster already as it currently stands at 284.63 crores and as you read this, it would already be gearing up for 300 Crore Club celebrations.

