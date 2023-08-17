While Sunny Deol is hitting every headline and collecting quite a moolah from the box office for his recently released film Gadar 2, he has also been bashed for his anti-Pakistani dialogues. In a recent interview, Pakistani presenter Nadia Khan recalled a conversation with Dharmendra where he revealed that he also doesn’t like his son saying those dialogues.

Yes, that’s right. Nadia didn’t mention which movie she was referring to but as Sunny is known for Gadar and Gadar 2, and while the actor has already been targeted for his anti-Pakistani take on his films, we can assume she was talking about it. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

On appearing on Nadir Ali’s podcast, Nadia Khan opened up about her interviews with Bollywood stars and revealed how she ended up taking Dharmendra’s interview. The podcast came out earlier this year. While recalling her conversation with the veteran actor, Nadia had shared how he spoke about his son Sunny Deol’s choice of projects and portrayal of characters. “I told him, ‘I don’t like it when your son, Sunny Deol, says anti-Pakistan dialogues in his movies’. And, you know what he said? He said, ‘I also don’t like it.’ I told him to inform Sunny that he has many fans like me in Pakistan. ‘Ask him not to say such things’.”

When Nadir Ali defended Sunny Deol and said that he was just playing characters and actually he is a good person, Nadia revealed how Dharmendra shared that Sunny also doesn’t like saying anti-Pakistani dialogues as he knows he has fans in Pakistan as well, but then the veteran actor added, “Par majboori hai.”

Well, actors always have to go through a lot of phases, be it from the audience or the critics. However, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar sequel is currently raging at the box office. What are your thoughts about the Pakistani presenter’s claim? Let us know.

