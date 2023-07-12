In the last year, many Hindi films have been released, but one film that has been the centre of attention is ‘The Kashmir Files’. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. The director never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with his statements on social media and on to the series of new events; he has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming biggie ‘Jawan’ and has predicted its box office in his latest tweet on Twitter. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vivek is one celebrity in Bollywood who never shies away from expressing his views on social and political issues. His tweets often go viral on social media, and while some of his fans support the director, the other half never let go of a chance to troll him online.

While doing an AMA session on Twitter, a user asked Vivek Agnihotri, “Clash with srk if has gut.” This was in context to his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ and replying to the fan, the director wrote, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee SRK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about.#TheVaccineWar”.

For those who don’t know, Vivek’s upcoming film is based on the coronavirus vaccine made in India during the global pandemic.

What are your thoughts on Agnihotri’s tweet on Shah Rukh Khan’s next big release, ‘Jawan’? Tell us in the space below.

