Jailer Box Office Day 7 (Worldwide): Superstar Rajinikanth made a solid comeback with Nelson Dilipkumar’s much-awaited film. The film is having a phenomenal run at the box office and it is breaking all the records at the ticket windows crossing 400 crore collection worldwide. Scroll down to know more.

The film was released in theatres on August 10 amid massive expectations. The Tamil-language action thriller, which was released in multiple languages, completed one week in theatres and is still ruling the roost.

Experiencing an extraordinary streak in India, ‘Jailer’ has amassed approximately Rs 254 crores, encompassing its impressive seventh-day collection of nearly Rs. 20 crores. Its weeklong box office tally stands as the second-highest ever for a Tamil film, trailing only behind Rajinikanth’s own ‘2.0,’ which grossed Rs. 345 crores during the equivalent timeframe. The movie is expected to conclude its extended eight-day week at approximately Rs. 270 crores, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

According to the report, the Rajinikanth-led film has garnered an additional USD 17.75 million (approximately Rs. 147 crores) on the international front, propelling its global aggregate past the Rs. 400 crores milestone. Remarkably, ‘Jailer’ becomes the fourth Kollywood production to achieve this feat, following in the footsteps of 2.0, PS1, and Vikram.

In Tamil Nadu, the movie’s earnings reached Rs. 8.50 crores on the previous day, culminating in an approximate total of Rs. 117.50 crores. These seven-day figures, while the second-highest ever recorded, trail behind Ponniyin Selvan 1, which holds the leading position with Rs. 125.50 crores. The latest Wednesday statistics have significantly boosted the prospects of ‘Jailer’ overtaking Vikram and securing the second-highest grossing spot in Tamil Nadu. Surpassing the Rs. 200 crores benchmark also remains a strong prospect, contingent on its performance during the upcoming weekend, as per the publication.

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ is a commercial action-packed entertainer. The film stars Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah in pivotal roles, with Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff making cameo appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

