Gadar 2 Box Office Day 6: Sunny Deol's Film Is Phenomenal With 30+ Crores Collection

It was yet another phenomenal day for Gadar 2 as the film ended up topping the 30 crores mark all over again with 32.37 crores coming in. The kind of run that the film has been having currently has been seen only with Pathaan and that was just a little over 6 months back.

While several records were being broken by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in its first week when it collected 330.25 crores, Sunny Deol’s action drama will keep pace with it but then is expected to overtake from second week onwards when newer records would be written.

For now, the film is ahead of the next two all time blockbusters in line, the Hindi versions of KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The entire first week numbers of these two films read 254.97 crores and 247 crores respectively.

Currently standing at 261.35 crores, the Anil Sharma affair has surpassed these numbers in merely six days. With today set to score at least 28-29 crores even by a conservative estimate, the first week will close around 290 crores mark.

Gadar 2 is turning out to be a truly historic affair because so much of moolah is coming from much cheaply priced single screen theatres as well. In that perspective, the footfalls will soon enough be the highest ever. This one is truly an all time blockbuster affair and right now one can’t put any number to it till the second weekend is through.

