The wave of Barbenheimer has finally slowed down a bit, but both films continue to rake in good money. After almost a month, both Barbie and Oppenheimer have come out as winners, and that’s a huge victory at the worldwide box office. Very soon, the Margot Robbie starrer will become the highest-grossing film globally. On the other hand, Cillian Murphy-led thriller too is having its glorious run. Keep reading to know more!

Both films, catering to different interests of the audience, saw positive reception upon their release. Thankfully, it did convert into solid footfalls and saw a steady trend along with weekend jumps in a long theatrical run. As a result, we got two money spinners despite a high-voltage clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest update, Barbie has amassed a massive total of $1.19 billion at the worldwide box office after 25 days, as per Box Office Mojo. In the next few days, it will surpass The Super Mario Bros Movie ($1.35 billion) as the film is expected to do well during the upcoming weekend too.

Coming to Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan directorial has earned $650.85 million globally so far and just like Barbie, it is predicted to see a surge during the upcoming weekend. It’s already among Nolan‘s top grossers and it’s interesting to see how far it goes.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Margot Robbie is being richly rewarded for her role in a billion-dollar blockbuster, Barbie, as she is expected to earn over $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. This means her royalties for the movie are even greater than her co-stars due to her being a film producer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol Film Becomes The 33rd Entrant In The 200 Crore Club & Is Set To Enter The Top 20

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News