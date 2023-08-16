OMG 2 scored big on Independence Day as 17.10 crores came in. The film had netted 17.55 crores on Sunday so the difference is hardly there as the footfalls have been ultra steady.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer is in fact facing a capacity issue since despite widespread interest amongst audiences to catch it, there is as much as it can do with the count of screens and shows been available to it.

OMG 2 is pretty much going houseful in majority of centres, especially the ones where its target audience lies and now it’s expected that the spillover audiences will come today and tomorrow with the holiday season euphoria settling down.

That’s the reason why the fall today would be very minimal as well and the real deal would be if it manages to drop less than 20% when compared to Monday score of 12.06 crores and in the process manages a double digit score.

OMG 2 will also achieve yet another remarkable feat once it manages to do that since its current score stands at 72.27 crores. Hence, if it holds really well then lifetime collections of OMG (81.46 crores) would be surpassed today itself, otherwise it’s going to happen by tomorrow morning for sure.

