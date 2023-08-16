Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office (19 Days): Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Starrer Manages To Hold On Despite Massive Competition, Brings In Good Moolah On Independence Day

It’s not easy for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but still, the film is managing to keep audiences interested, and this is where its win lies. Despite massive competition from new releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2, the Karan Johar film is not giving up and is fighting it out at theatres. The collections stayed steady for the film, as evidenced by the big holiday on Tuesday when 3.54 crores more came in.

At a time when the new releases have set a record by minting almost 75 crores between them in a single day, it is remarkable indeed for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani not to be treated as a pushover and still managing to extract a few crores its way. This can well be seen from the fact that the majority of properties where the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer was playing saw houseful signs and especially premium multiplexes were running to capacity.

The film is also marching well towards 150 crores+ lifetime, with 137.02 crores already in its kitty. This week, the film will cross the 140 crores mark, and while Ghoomer (which is another multiplex film) arrives this Friday, it would be interesting to see how it manages to retain a decent count of screens.

