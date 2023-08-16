Rajinikanth has hit it out of the park with his epic comeback! Jailer has taken the worldwide box office by storm and is now an unstoppable force. It has given much-needed momentum to the superstar and is now aiming to be among the top grossers of Kollywood. In the latest update, the biggie is set to enter the 400 crore club globally.

Directed by Nelson, the film has given Rajini a much-needed comeback as the actor is back in the box office number game. After raking in almost 100 crores gross on the opening day, the film has maintained a solid hold due to its positive word-of-mouth. In a couple of more days, it would comfortably surpass Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Released last Thursday, Jailer enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend and even a big holiday of Independence Day. It has completed a theatrical run of 6 days, and as of now, its Indian nett collection stands at 209 crores, which equals to 246.62 crores gross. In overseas, the film is witnessing a phenomenal run, and so far, it has earned 140 crores gross. The overall worldwide box office now stands at 386.62 crores gross.

Today, Jailer will enter the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office and by tomorrow, it will go past the lifetime collection of Vikram (426 crores gross). By the end of the second weekend, the lifetime of Ponniyin Selvan 1 (482.70 crores gross) will also be crossed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Comeback Film Enjoys Staggering Returns Of Over 200% In 5 Days, Is Now 2nd ‘Super-Duper Hit’ Of 2023 After The Kerala Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News