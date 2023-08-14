Greta Gerwig’s latest, Barbie, has broken multiple records ever since its release. The movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, creed magic with its unique plot and magical sets on at the box office, and it is reflected in its collection so far. While the billion-dollar-earning movie is still going strong, it was not the highest earner during the weekend, but the Chinese film No More Bets. Here’s how the movie beat the record-breaking film.

After its 17-day run in the theatres, Barbie created history by crossing $1 billion at its worldwide box office. It made Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to reach the milestone.

While the fantasy film is still going strong with a good ticket sales across the world, it was recently beaten by No More Bets in the latest weekend’s collection. As per a report by Variety, the Chinese film dominated the box office during the weekend with a collection of a whopping $88 million between Friday and Sunday in China.

On the other hand, Barbie garnered a collection of $33.7 million over the long weekend in North America and another $45.1 million globally. The Margot Robbie starrer earned a total of $78.8 million during its fourth weekend, making it lesser than that of No More Bets.

Well, it seems that No More Bets, which is helmed by Shen Ao and stars Lay Zhang and Gina Jin in the lead roles, is on its way to becoming the most successful movie in China in recent times. As per the Chinese box office data from Artisan Gateway, the movie has earned $247.5 million since its release on Wednesday. Moreover, $101 million from its total box office collection has come from China alone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

