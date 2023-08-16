Gadar 2 has entered 200 Crore Club, and in style. It has taken the film just 5 days to do that and in the process has already reached 228.98 crores. The only film which has reached this milestone faster is Pathaan which took just 4 days to achieve this feat.

Prior to the Sunny Deol starrer reaching 200 crores milestone, there have been 32 films to achieve this feat. Out of these, there have been 8 films to enter the 300 Crore Club and Gadar 2 will reach there pretty soon.

This is the complete list of all the films which have gone past the 200 crores mark, along with their lifetime collections:

Pathaan – 543.05 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 511 crores KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 434.70 crores Dangal – 387.38 crores Sanju – 342.53 crores PK – 340.80 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores War – 318 crores Padmaavat – 302.15 crores Sultan – 301.50 crores Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores RRR [Hindi] – 274.31 crores Brahmastra – 264 crores The Kashmir Files – 253 crores Uri – The Surgical Strike – 245.36 crores Krrish 3 – 244.92 crores The Kerala Story – 242.20 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Simmba – 240.31 crores Kick – 232 crores Gadar 2 – 228.98 crores (5 days collections) Chennai Express – 227 crores Bharat – 211.07 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores Good Newwz – 205.14 crores Happy New Year – 205 crores Mission Mangal – 203 crores 3 Idiots – 202.95 crores

As can be seen, the Anil Sharma directed film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of many biggies and today it will go past The Kashmir Files, Uri – The Surgical Strike, Krrish 3, The Kerala Story, Drishyam 2, Simmba and Kick lifetime for sure, hence entering the Top-20 list. From there, its entry into the 300 Crore Club would be in a jiffy and from there on it would be competing with the big boys.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

