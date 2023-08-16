Gadar 2 has entered 200 Crore Club, and in style. It has taken the film just 5 days to do that and in the process has already reached 228.98 crores. The only film which has reached this milestone faster is Pathaan which took just 4 days to achieve this feat.
Prior to the Sunny Deol starrer reaching 200 crores milestone, there have been 32 films to achieve this feat. Out of these, there have been 8 films to enter the 300 Crore Club and Gadar 2 will reach there pretty soon.
This is the complete list of all the films which have gone past the 200 crores mark, along with their lifetime collections:
- Pathaan – 543.05 crores
- Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 511 crores
- KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 434.70 crores
- Dangal – 387.38 crores
- Sanju – 342.53 crores
- PK – 340.80 crores
- Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores
- War – 318 crores
- Padmaavat – 302.15 crores
- Sultan – 301.50 crores
- Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores
- Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores
- Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores
- RRR [Hindi] – 274.31 crores
- Brahmastra – 264 crores
- The Kashmir Files – 253 crores
- Uri – The Surgical Strike – 245.36 crores
- Krrish 3 – 244.92 crores
- The Kerala Story – 242.20 crores
- Drishyam 2 – 241 crores
- Simmba – 240.31 crores
- Kick – 232 crores
- Gadar 2 – 228.98 crores (5 days collections)
- Chennai Express – 227 crores
- Bharat – 211.07 crores
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores
- Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores
- Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores
- Good Newwz – 205.14 crores
- Happy New Year – 205 crores
- Mission Mangal – 203 crores
- 3 Idiots – 202.95 crores
As can be seen, the Anil Sharma directed film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of many biggies and today it will go past The Kashmir Files, Uri – The Surgical Strike, Krrish 3, The Kerala Story, Drishyam 2, Simmba and Kick lifetime for sure, hence entering the Top-20 list. From there, its entry into the 300 Crore Club would be in a jiffy and from there on it would be competing with the big boys.
All time blockbuster.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
