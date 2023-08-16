Atlee is all set to impress the audiences with his first Hindi film Jawan and the hype for it is already beginning to gain momentum. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, the action thriller film is scheduled to release worldwide on September 7, 2023, coinciding with the festival of Janmashtami.

While there are still around three weeks for the SRK-starrer to hit screens, SRKians are going wild especially given that the advance booking for the film has opened in some parts across the globe. As per reports, ticket sales have already begun in UAE, USA, Germany and Australia. Read on to know more about it.

According to tweets from Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter fan page @iamsrk_brk, the upcoming Atlee action thriller has already sold 50%-100% of tickets in several countries. Talking about Jawan’s advance booking in UAE, the tweet read, “#Jawan Advance Booking Opened in UAE 🇦🇪. Four Major Multiplex chains Vox, Novo, Reel, Roxy, and Others have opened. Fans from UAE get your tickets booked now. #ShahRukhKhan is Ready!!”

check out the tweet here

#Jawan Advance Booking Opened in UAE 🇦🇪. Four Major Multiplex chains Vox, Novo, Reel, Roxy, and Others have opened. Fans from UAE get your tickets booked now. #ShahRukhKhan is Ready!! pic.twitter.com/BtjlkZ9Y8P — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 15, 2023

As for Jawan’s advance booking performance in the USA, the tweet read, “USA Advance Sale for Opening Day >> #Jawan – $47.3K (23 Days Before) #Pathaan – $68.7K (10 Days Before) Pathaan Opening was $1.5M & Jawan has a better response. Early Advance sales for #ShahRukhKhan movies are bigger than the opening of other stars. Let the Game begin!! Daddy is coming to beat once again!!

USA Advance Sale for Opening Day >>#Jawan – $47.3K (23 Days Before)#Pathaan – $68.7K (10 Days Before) Pathaan Opening was $1.5M & Jawan has a better response. Early Advance sales for #ShahRukhKhan movies are bigger than the opening of other stars. Let the Game begin!! Daddy… — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 16, 2023

In another tweet, the fan page tweeted the latest stats writing, “A glimpse of #Jawan Advance Booking in Germany, Australia, Texas, and UAE. Almost Sold out or above 50% booked. This is before 22 days of release. No Movie Star can do this. #ShahRukhKhan is ready with his Monster!!”

A glimpse of #Jawan Advance Booking in Germany, Australia, Texas, and UAE. Almost Sold out or above 50% booked. This is before 22 days of release. No Movie Star can do this. #ShahRukhKhan is ready with his Monster!! pic.twitter.com/kXYLUd2oM9 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 16, 2023

How excited are you to watch Shah Rukh Khan essaying dual roles in Atlee’s Jawan? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

