Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, and besides his brilliant work, he’s also known for his humanitarian nature. While we all know that he’s good friends with Shah Rukh Khan, today, we bring you a throwback to when Salman revealed how he got to host Bigg Boss, and it was because of SRK. The video is yet again going viral on social media, with fans reacting in comments. Scroll below to take a look at it!

Salman has been hosting the reality television show for years now, and nobody does it better than him. Only this Khan can roast people brutally on TV and still look cool without the contestants getting upset about it.

Now talking about the throwback video, Salman Khan once, during a media interaction, revealed how Shah Rukh Khan was the OG choice to host Bigg Boss and said, “When I signed Bigg Boss, the one who was being considered to sign Bigg Boss was Shah Rukh Khan.”

The superstar added, “I didn’t know about this. Do you guys know about this? No, Shah Rukh was the original choice of Bigg Boss. But he was shooting, and he had some, should ka jo injury tha uska pehle, and he was shooting somewhere he couldn’t make it down, and so he couldn’t do the show, and that’s how I got it.”

An Instagram page named Zorr shared the video of Khan talking about it; take a look:

Reacting to Salman Khan’s video on social media, a user commented, “I think SRK purposely rejected this show 😂”

Another went, “SRK doesn’t look good on small screen, though he is the best visual on Big Screen!

Only BigB & Sallu look star on both the screens!”

A third commented, “SRK sense of humor >>>>>>whole Bigg boss”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan being the first choice to host Bigg Boss back in the day and not Salman? Tell us in the space below.

