Shah Rukh Khan is an actor par excellence. But even an actor of his stature has received criticism for his performances time and again. In fact, he strangely got applause and thrashings for the same film in a single year. Interestingly, he was also awarded Best Actor & Worst Actor in the same year for his film My Name Is Khan!

SRK’s 2010 film had the actor playing an autistic Muslim who fights against all odds to meet the US President after being subjected to Islamophobic discrimination. The film was appreciated for its nuanced performance, which was supported by Kajol in the film helmed by Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, while Shah Rukh Khan swept the Best actor award for the film, he interestingly won the worst actor award for the same film at the unpopular awards ‘Golden Kela Award,’ which was quite popular in Bollywood in those days. Taking sarcastic digs at the Hindi Film Industry, the Golden Kela Awards rose to fame because of trolling the bad in Bollywood.

A 2010 report in Reuters claimed, “Khan, who won the Filmfare trophy in January for his performance as a man with Asperger’s Syndrome in “My Name is Khan”, was awarded the worst actor award this week at the Golden Kela awards, India’s version of the Razzies that spoof the Oscars.”

However, Shah Rukh Khan personally did not like this spoof and addressed it in a public speech he delivered at Yale University. The film clearly was very close to the Pathaan actor who said, “Many a nights, I have gone back home after receiving an award – pumped up and all happy – just to read that what I really deserved was the Golden Banana for Worst Actor Of The Year. I become heartbroken, angry, and completely convinced that bananas and critics both should have their skins peeled and fed to the monkeys.”

For the unversed, Golden Kela Awards were a spoof of popular awards and were copied from the famous Razzies which trolled the Oscars. That year, Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Worst Actor Award for My Name Is Khan, and shared it with Salman Khan, the front-runner for Dabangg! Sonam Kapoor Won the Worst Actress Award for Aisha while Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Worst Director, with Dabangg being the Worst film.

Rohit Shetty‘s Golmaal was awarded ‘The Worst Trilogy Ever in the History of Films, and Ram Gopal Varma was given the Bus Kijiye Bahut Ho Gaya award. Shah Rukh Khan clearly made his disappointment very clear on a global platform regarding the awards.

What do you think of his film My Name Is Khan, and do you think his outburst was justified? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Suniel Shetty Said “There Was A Little Bit Of Tension I Had With…” Talking About His Sour Relationship With Akshay Kumar’s Manager

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News