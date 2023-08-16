Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 began streaming on Jio Cinemas, it’s been the talk of the town for all the shocking reasons. The show, which saw Salman Khan replacing Karan Johar as the host for the 2nd season, concluded recently and it saw YouTuber and wild card contestant Elvish Yadav winning the show. Soon after it ended, finalist Pooja Bhatt began an an interview spree where she addressed many controversies inside the show.

For the unversed, Elvish was in a cut throat race with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan, who turned out to be the first runner-up of the show. Pooja, along with Manisha and Bebika, was in the top 5. Scroll down for details.

More than a week before Bigg Boss OTT 2 headed for its finale day, a clip from the house surfaced online and netizens alleged that contestants were using mobile phones inside the house. Now for the first time, Pooja Bhatt has reacted to the same and said it was social media detox for her. Reacting to the same, Pooja Bhatt told News18, “There is no chance anyone can have a mobile phone inside the Bigg Boss house. There are more than 200 cameras prying on you, there is no way you can hide anything. I have just come outside and still haven’t switched on my phone. One thing that I got inside the house was a detox from social media. I realised we don’t need it in our daily life.”

Meanwhile in the same interview, she also reacted to Mahesh Bhatt being trolled for allegedly making Manisha Rani uncomfortable during his appearance in the family week. She told the portal, ““I have realised that people want to see the world in their respective way. If people found Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house inappropriate, then I feel their minds are inappropriate. I don’t think I have the bandwidth to go and explain to everyone. I feel the contestants, especially Manisha Rani requested to spend time with him. I was the last person he came to meet and I could hardly spend time with him.”

Coming back, how many of you agree with Pooja Bhatt’s statement on using mobile phone inside the house? Do let us know.

