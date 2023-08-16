In the latest turn of events, Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerge as the winner. The controversial show saw Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve among the top. However, social media has been buzzing ever since he was announced as the winner of the second season. Elvish Army has been showering praises on the YouTuber. He became the first wild card contestant to win the controversial show’s digital version. Now Kamaal Rashid Khan has reacted to the same.

The YouTuber was in a race with his co-contestant Abhishek Malhan, who became the first runner-up and was in hospital before and after the show. Scroll down for details,

Taking to Twitter, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK to bash Elvish Yadav and called the digital reality show ‘Lukkhon Ka show,’ while calling the winner Elvish Yadav. He Tweeted, “I just came to know yesterday that someone Jhandu Baam @ElvishYadav is also a YouTuber and he has won Lukkhon Ka show OTT Bigg Boss. Then I saw his video, where he is abusing all women. Ab Main Jald Hi Iski Rail banane Wala Hun.”

Soon after his Tweet surfaced on social media, netizens bashed KRK as one wrote, “KRK bhai Famous hone ke liye sahi mudda uthate ho. Bajne ke liye tayyar rehna”

While another said, “Kyu apna bacha kucha carrier khatam karna cahata hau,” a third netizen wrote, Galat pange mat le bhai.. kahin lene ka dene na ho jaye..”

A fourth one said, “Big boss ne aise admi ko bulana hi nhi chahiye tha jo samaj me Nafrat failata ho.”

A fifth one said, “@kamaalrkhan you were also a jhatu contestant of Big Boss… And yes for that you also shopped 500rs jeans from lokhandwala street market i remember.”

