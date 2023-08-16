Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): On Friday, August 11, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel sequel period drama and the Akshay Kumar- Pankaj Tripathi starrer hit screens and have been performing well for the last five days. While the Anil Sharma directorial continues to lead with its collection, the Amit Rai film is earning tons of love and appreciation from fans.

Both films have been working well at the box office, with Sunny’s film already entering the coveted Rs 200 crore club and the comedy-drama amassing over Rs 70 crore. Scroll down to know how much both films have earned today.

As per the early trends report, Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 will earn around Rs 33-35 crore, and Amit Rai’s OMG 2 will earn around Rs 8-10 crore on Day 6. Having already earned Rs 228.98 crore in 5 days, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-led period action drama will likely touch the Rs 261-263 crore mark with today’s collection. With these numbers, the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer’s Day 6 collection will amount to around Rs 80.27-82.27 crore.

The real test for the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 begins today as it is the first proper working day for the film – the film was released on Friday and enjoyed a long extended weekend owing to Independence Day. The drop (it earned Rs 55.40 crore on Day 5) is expected, but thankfully it hasn’t crashed.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will follow a similar trendline to Gadar 2 for the first normal working day by dropping less than what could label this as a crash. Though Amit Rai’s film has raked in positive word of mouth (probably one of the best for Akshay Kumar in years), any film released in the chaos created by Gadar 2 was destined to see a hard impact.

In the OMG 2 & Gadar 2 clash, Sandeep Reddy Vanga should be declared the winner. PS: His film Animal was initially supposed to clash with these two but will not release in December. Seeing the tough box office competition, Ranbir Kapoor was found laughing in the corner.

