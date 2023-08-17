Thursday has arrived with quite a dip for Sunny Deol led Gadar 2, which has missed its double-digit mark for the first time since its big release on 11th August. Is this the point where tables finally turn as Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has maintained its steady hold? Scroll below for advance booking trends at the box office on Day 7.

It’s been a commendable run for both films, which conclude their first week tomorrow. Till Tuesday, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer, had collected 228.98 crores. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s film has added 72.27 crores to its kitty and is fast-pacing towards the 100 crore club.

Now, as per the latest box office trends, Gadar 2 earned 7.30 crores via advance booking at the box office on Day 7. Practically, there is nothing to worry about as tomorrow marks the initiation of the weekend and the footfalls will witness a jump. Spot bookings shall increase during the evening show tomorrow and that will set the pace for another huge weekend on cards.

The drop is around 28% but the last few days were Independence Day, Parsi New Year, which also kind of benefited the ticket windows in a huge manner. So, unless there is an unexpected twist in the tale, Gadar 2 has nothing to worry about.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has held its fort with 1.45 crores gross coming in via advance booking. Akshay Kumar and his team could comfortably enjoy the show because it’s only upward and onwards for this spiritual sequel.

