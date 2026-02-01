Sachin Khedekar-led Krantijyoti Vidyalay has already emerged as a blockbuster success at the Indian box office, and it continues to enjoy its glorious run. After ending the fourth week on a solid note, the film entered the fifth week with a super steady pace, and yesterday, on the fifth Saturday, it witnessed a big jump. In the meantime, it has finally surpassed the lifetime collection of Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Dashavatar. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 31!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

The Marathi social drama scored an estimated 40 lakh on its fifth Saturday, day 31. Compared to day 30’s 17 lakh, it jumped by 135.29%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 24.6 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic sum stands at 29.02 crore gross. Very soon, it’ll reach the 25 crore milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Week 3 – 5.59 crores

Week 4 – 3.54 crores

Day 30 – 17 lakh

Day 31 – 40 lakh

Total – 24.6 crores

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film post-COVID

With 24.6 crores in the kitty, Krantijyoti Vidyalay has surpassed Dashavatar (24.21 crores) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Very soon, it’ll claim the fourth spot by overtaking Dharmaveer (24.67 crores) and will end the run in the same position, as the next target of Pawankhind (37.72 crores) is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers in the post-COVID era:

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores Krantijyoti Vidyalay – 24.6 crores (31 days)

More about the film

Krantijyoti Vidyalay is written and directed by Hemant Dhome. It is produced by Kshitee Jog, Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, and Ajinkya Dhamal under the banner of Crazy Few Films and Chalchitra Mandalee Productions. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 4 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Varanasi Box Office: Poised To Beat Mahesh Babu’s Highest-Grossing Film On Opening Day Alone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News