Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 is witnessing a decent run at the worldwide box office. YRF’s action thriller franchise has built a massive fan base over the years, and the performance isn’t upto the mark considering that factor. It is now only around 10 crores away from its first milestone. Scroll below for the day 5 global update!

Yet to touch the double-digit score overseas

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 has accumulated 7.60 crore gross at the overseas box office in 5 days. The pace has slowed down during the regular working days. Abhiraj Minawala’s production is yet to enter the double-digit score, and given the current pace, it will take some time to achieve the feat.

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

In India, Rani Mukerji’s threequel has accumulated 22.40 crores net, which is about 26.43 crores in gross earnings. The stakes are high as it is made on a budget of 60 crores, which may be difficult to achieve since O’Romeo and other Valentine’s Day releases are arriving in less than 10 days. Mind you, there’s already competition from Border 2, Dhurandhar, and Mayasabha, which is impacting its domestic run.

The worldwide total of Mardaani 3 has reached 34.03 crore gross after 5 days. It is now aiming to enter Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films globally. The first target is to beat Dil Bole Hadippa (44.49 crores), which is around 10 crores away. Post that, it will be eyeing a half-century.

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net – 22.40 crores

India gross – 26.43 crores

Overseas gross – 7.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 34.03 crores

More about the Mardaani threequel

YRF produces Mardaani 3. It was released in theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026. The previous two installments were box office successes, and hopefully, it will maintain the streak.

