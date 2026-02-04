Shahid Kapoor is returning to the big screens with the action thriller, O’Romeo. Co-starring Triptii Dimri as the leading lady, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial will be facing competition from Border 2. Will it find a spot among the top 10 Valentine’s Day openers in Bollywood? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

O’Romeo Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Haven’t we all loved Shahid Kapoor in his lover boy era? In 2019, he delivered a rowdy performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, raising our expectations. O’Romeo trailer was released last week, and the response was positive. Fans are now eagerly awaiting new promos, which could amplify the buzz.

Going by the current trends, O’Romeo is expected to open in the 5-7 crore range at the Indian box office. Shahid Kapoor’s biggest Valentine’s Day opening is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which earned 7.02 crores in 2024. The response in the advance booking would determine whether that mark would be crossed or not.

O’Romeo vs Top 10 Valentine’s Day openers in Bollywood

In 2025, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava created history, becoming the first Valentine’s Day opener to cross the 30 crore mark. At this stage, an entry for Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri starrer looks challenging. It must at least earn over 6.71 crores to beat Malang and find a spot on the list.

Check out the top 10 Valentine’s Day openers in Bollywood (India net collection):

Chhaava (2025) – 33.10 crores Gully Boy (2019) – 19.40 crore Gunday (2014) – 15.50 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017) – 13.20 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 12.40 crore Roy (2015) – 10.40 crore PadMan (2018) – 10.26 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) – 7.02 crore Special 26 (2013) – 7 crore Malang (2020) – 6.71 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 61: 30 Lakhs In 48 Hours, Will Ranveer Singh Axe His One Last Target?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News