Mayasabha, starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, and Mohammad Samad in key roles, has failed to make an impact despite receiving decent-to-good reviews. After a very limited release alongside Mardaani 3, it was expected to gather some pace due to favorable feedback, but unfortunately, such talks haven’t moved the needle for the film. As a result, it has scored less than 70 lakh at the Indian box office in the first 5 days.

How much did Mayasabha earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood psychological thriller has dropped below 10 lakh on weekdays of the first week. On its first Tuesday, the film earned around 7 lakh, showing a marginal growth from day 6’s 6 lakh. Overall, it has earned just 67 lakh net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 79 lakh. With no promising trend, the film is heading for a week 1 of 76-77 lakh net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12 lakh

Day 2 – 22 lakh

Day 3 – 20 lakh

Day 4 – 6 lakh

Day 5 – 7 lakh

Total – 67 lakh

How far can Mayasabha go?

Given the lack of momentum and niche content, Mayasabha is unlikely to witness a turnaround during the second week. Yes, it is likely to secure some shows in the second week, but it won’t contribute any significant earnings. So, it seems that the film will conclude its run below the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office, which will be a disappointing end.

It has been learned that Mayasabha was made at an estimated budget of less than a crore. With such a budget, the film should at least touch the 1 crore mark to avoid being a failure. Let’s see how things unfold in the coming days.

More about the film

Directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve, the psychological thriller is enjoying a rating of 8.3 out of 10 on BookMyShow. On IMDb, it has a rating of 7.6 out of 10. Even among critics, it has received mostly decent reviews.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Parasakthi Box Office: To Finish Below Maaveeran, Ranking 6th Among Sivakarthikeyan’s Highest-Grossing Films Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News