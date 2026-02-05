Melania earned strong numbers at the box office in North America on its first Tuesday, a discount day. It has surpassed the domestic haul of an award-winning documentary film, with a rating of more than 90% compared to the First Lady’s film. With that, the documentary has achieved another interesting feat in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Melania’s box office collection on day 5 in North America

The documentary by Amazon MGM shot up by almost 27% on Monday, its first Discount Tuesday. It collected a solid $1.2 million across 1,778 theaters. It continues to rank #2 at the domestic box office. In just five days, the documentary has reached $9.3 million in domestic box-office cume. The First Lady’s documentary is set to cross $10 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses the award-winning documentary Amy

Amy, released in 2015, is a British documentary by Asif Kapadia that covers the life of Amy Winehouse and her struggle with substance abuse, both before and after her flourishing, which eventually caused her death. It received 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is 91% more than Melania’s 5% rating from the critics. It also won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

It collected $8.4 million at the domestic box office. Melania has surpassed Amy’s domestic haul in just five days. After surpassing Amy, it has entered the top 40 highest-grossing documentaries ever at the North American box office. It is a notable feat for the documentary feature.

More about the documentary

The audience is enjoying Melania as their rating is drastically different from the critics’ 5% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience said, “An observational, behind-the-scenes look at the FLOTUS during POTUS’ inauguration, Melania is as polished as its subject — elegant, charitable, and gifted with a famously distinctive fashion sensibility.” The documentary’s global haul has reached $9.4 million. Melania was released in the theaters on January 30.

